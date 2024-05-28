Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $103.42. 170,769 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.