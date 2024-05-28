Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex stock opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

