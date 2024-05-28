Perpetual Credit Income Trust Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PCI)

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Price Performance
About Perpetual Credit Income Trust
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetual Credit Income Trust
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is Cigna Group the Nation’s Best-Run Health Insurance Company?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- NU Holdings: Don’t Get Left Behind, Buy This Neobank
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Petco Health & Wellness Out of the Doghouse on an EPS beat?
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.