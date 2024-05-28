PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,149 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of PPG Industries worth $78,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 23.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

