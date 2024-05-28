Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.48

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 31274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Primoris Services Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $812,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,981.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $812,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,981.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $663,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,249 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. CWM LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

