Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PEG opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

