Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,796 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.14, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

