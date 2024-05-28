Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 153,527 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of Quanta Services worth $85,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $286.00 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.60.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

