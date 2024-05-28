Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 797.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 613,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,487,000 after acquiring an additional 545,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 298,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,494.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,893,000 after acquiring an additional 285,047 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $283.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $285.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,565. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

