RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.93

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 24949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

RDNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 195.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,487,000 after buying an additional 163,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,211,000 after buying an additional 152,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,121,000 after buying an additional 77,244 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

