Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hyatt Hotels (H)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) recently:

5/17/2024 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Hyatt Hotels was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2024 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $184.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $159.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Hyatt Hotels was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2024 – Hyatt Hotels was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/23/2024 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $197.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $153.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Hyatt Hotels was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2024 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $146.00 to $154.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Hyatt Hotels was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average of $138.88.

Get Hyatt Hotels Co alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

In related news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.