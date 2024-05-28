Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.50.

5/8/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

5/8/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

5/8/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.13. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. American Trust grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

