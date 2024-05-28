Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Republic Services worth $75,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

RSG stock opened at $186.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $196.76.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Read Our Latest Report on RSG

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.