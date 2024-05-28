Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for McKesson (MCK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of McKesson (NYSE: MCK) recently:

  • 5/9/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $502.00 to $551.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/9/2024 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $547.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $571.00 to $596.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $590.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $603.00 to $671.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $563.00 to $652.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $620.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/4/2024 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 4/30/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $575.00 to $620.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/25/2024 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 4/15/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $522.00 to $548.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/10/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $510.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $560.73 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $373.28 and a 1 year high of $566.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $539.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.88. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

