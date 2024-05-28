Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for McKesson (MCK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of McKesson (NYSE: MCK) recently:

5/9/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $502.00 to $551.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – McKesson had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $547.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $571.00 to $596.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $590.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $603.00 to $671.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $563.00 to $652.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $620.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2024 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/30/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $575.00 to $620.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – McKesson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/15/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $522.00 to $548.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $510.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $560.73 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $373.28 and a 1 year high of $566.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $539.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.88. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Get McKesson Co alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.