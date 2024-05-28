Robert J. Mcdowell Sells 1,243 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.31. 8,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,174 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,871,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $24,000,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

