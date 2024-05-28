SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.22

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 221335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

SelectQuote Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.80.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.80 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,171,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 569,323 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 10.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 114,522 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

