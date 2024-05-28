Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Hits New 12-Month High at $334.75

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $334.75 and last traded at $334.59, with a volume of 138448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.11.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.78 and a 200 day moving average of $252.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,521 shares of company stock worth $2,113,296. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 92.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.