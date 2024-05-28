SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264,726 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.50% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $102,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.