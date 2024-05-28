Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.88

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 104775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 168,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 149,433 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

