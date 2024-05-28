Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.00

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 86901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after buying an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after buying an additional 1,265,534 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $36,288,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.