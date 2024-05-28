Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,248 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Targa Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,123,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 11,513.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,555,000 after buying an additional 630,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 802.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after buying an additional 431,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,763. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $119.68. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

