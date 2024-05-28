Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 286,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.37. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

