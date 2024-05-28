Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $206.00

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $206.00 and last traded at $199.50, with a volume of 1854428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 107.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 208.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

