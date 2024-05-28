The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.69

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.69 and last traded at $99.45, with a volume of 12110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.23.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

