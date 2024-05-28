The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $39.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $461.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.69 and its 200 day moving average is $392.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

