The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.75 (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $39.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of GS opened at $461.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.69 and its 200-day moving average is $392.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

