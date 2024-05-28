TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 23.1%

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 23.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 16,665,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 15,322,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Down 23.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.06.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

