Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Shares Up 22.9%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 3,010,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,119,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Trading Up 42.9 %

The company has a market cap of £326,550.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.06.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

