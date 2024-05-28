TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TransDigm Group traded as high as $1,363.66 and last traded at $1,351.49, with a volume of 14766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,350.31.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,334.63.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,255.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,128.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

