TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.00

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 40951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $127,506.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock worth $992,919 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

