UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Down 8.3%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 32,706,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 173,322,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £962,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

