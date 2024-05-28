Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 216,596 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 144,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus upped their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. 271,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,364. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.