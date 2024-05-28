United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,177,000 after buying an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,215. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day moving average of $150.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

