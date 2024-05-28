Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after buying an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

