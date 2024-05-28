Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 249.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

