Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Decreased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $187.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.89 and a 200-day moving average of $179.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

