Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6,280.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $486.84. 626,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,807. The company has a market capitalization of $441.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $489.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

