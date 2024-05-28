Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $221,058,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.83. The company had a trading volume of 468,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $392.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

