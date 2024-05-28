Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average of $105.15. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

