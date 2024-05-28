Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 91,486.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,548 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 40,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.93. 1,019,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,310. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $112.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

