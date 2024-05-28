VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VeriSign by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,073,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,161,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in VeriSign by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $171.17 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,170 shares of company stock worth $1,143,183. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

