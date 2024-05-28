Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.94

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.78, with a volume of 25749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VCTR

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.