Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIK shares. Melius assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Viking stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Viking has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $30.23.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

