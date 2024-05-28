Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.94

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 68020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,415.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 2,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $105,723.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,001.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,415.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,694 shares of company stock worth $6,192,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

