Wells Fargo & Company Raises SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $16.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

SITE Centers Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,142 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 447,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

