WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,064 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in WestRock by 198.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. WestRock has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

