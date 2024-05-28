WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.00

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 59829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WT. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

WisdomTree Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.48.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

