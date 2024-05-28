Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $187.16

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $187.16 and last traded at $185.73, with a volume of 27861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Woodward Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,036,686. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 34.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Woodward by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

