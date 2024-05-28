Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) recently:

5/23/2024 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Wynn Resorts is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

WYNN stock opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

