Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $198,207,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after buying an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 66.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,598,000 after buying an additional 864,711 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xylem by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after acquiring an additional 466,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.21.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

